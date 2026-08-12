'Might be in trouble': Jonty Rhodes on future of ODIs 

Rhodes recalled how people predicted that the advent of T20 cricket would threaten Test matches. However, he noted that hasn't happened.

"But for me, it was always understanding that 50-over cricket might be the one format where, because we bring in such a fresh crowd and a different perspective into the game, possibly 50-over cricket might be in trouble in the years ahead," he stated.

This suggests his belief that ODIs could face challenges due to changing viewer preferences and formats like T20s.