'Might be in trouble': Jonty Rhodes on future of ODIs
What's the story
Former South African all-rounder Jonty Rhodes, co-owner of ETPL's Rotterdam Dockers franchise, has raised concerns over the future of One-Day International (ODI) cricket. Speaking at a jersey launch event in Mumbai, Rhodes said that while the 50-over World Cup will continue to be relevant, bilateral ODI series may decline in number. He cited the introduction of T20 cricket as a possible reason for this shift.
Format evolution
Will T20 affect ODIs?
Rhodes recalled how people predicted that the advent of T20 cricket would threaten Test matches. However, he noted that hasn't happened.
"But for me, it was always understanding that 50-over cricket might be the one format where, because we bring in such a fresh crowd and a different perspective into the game, possibly 50-over cricket might be in trouble in the years ahead," he stated.
This suggests his belief that ODIs could face challenges due to changing viewer preferences and formats like T20s.
Future predictions
Fewer bilateral ODI series
Rhodes also predicted a decline in bilateral ODI series, saying, "So at this stage, I think there will be fewer and fewer bilateral series where there's a lot of 50-over cricket."
Despite his concerns about the future of ODIs, he emphasized the importance of World Cups in both T20 and 50-over formats.
He said these events are still exciting opportunities for players.
"It's very difficult to think of cricket without the 50-over version."
Host expectations
South Africa to host next ODI World Cup
Looking ahead, Rhodes expressed excitement about South Africa hosting the next ODI World Cup.
He said, "We as a nation...are looking forward to hosting it."
Despite being the defending World Test champions, South Africa has never won an ICC World Cup trophy.
Rhodes hopes this time could be different as they host the tournament and aim to lift the trophy on home soil.
"I think, as a South African team that's hosting, there are a few things that we would like to settle. And one of those is obviously winning an ICC limited-overs trophy."