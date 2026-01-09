FIFA criticized for lack of accessible tickets at World Cup

FIFA has come under fire for not providing adequate access to tickets for disabled fans at the 2026 World Cup . The charity Level Playing Field called the situation "unacceptable," as disabled supporters are being forced to pay more due to the absence of tickets in the lowest-priced tier of general allocation. As per BBC Sport, Personal assistants accompanying these fans have also been told they will have to pay full price, instead of a free or concession rate.

Access concerns Uncertainty over wheelchair user tickets and access spaces There is also confusion over the number of tickets available for wheelchair users and easy access spaces. Level Playing Field raised these "serious and legitimate concerns" with FIFA more than three weeks ago but has not received a response. The charity has now written to national governing bodies and the Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport regarding this issue.

Response critique Level Playing Field criticizes FIFA's response Tony Taylor, Chair of Level Playing Field, slammed FIFA for its "unacceptable" ongoing uncertainty over accessible ticketing. He said the current situation seems to expect disabled fans to gamble on cost and access. Taylor stressed that planning, personal assistants, and pricing are vital considerations for disabled fans as shown in data from the Level Playing Field Annual Fan Survey.

Pricing backlash FIFA's high pricing structure draws criticism FIFA has also been heavily criticized for its high pricing structure at this summer's event in the US, Mexico, and Canada. The governing body did respond to pressure by releasing a small number of "more affordable" $60 (£45) tickets to general fans for all 104 matches. However, no such flexibility has been offered for disabled fans.

Prize money FIFA increases World Cup 2026 prize money by 50% In December 2025, FIFA announced a whopping 50% increase in the prize money for next year's World Cup. The tournament will see its winners take home $50 million (£37.4m), as per BBC Sport. The announcement came after public outcry over ticket prices for the upcoming event. After a FIFA Council meeting in Doha, it was revealed that a total of $727 million would be distributed among member nations as a result of the World Cup.

Accu FIFA accused of 'betrayal' over 2026 World Cup ticket prices FIFA faced a backlash from Football Supporters Europe, a prominent European soccer fans' group, over its ticket pricing strategy for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. The group described FIFA's decision as a "monumental betrayal of the tradition of the World Cup." They called on FIFA to "immediately halt" ticket sales for Participating Member Associations (PMAs), which are responsible for selling tickets to their traveling supporters.