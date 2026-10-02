Is Rohit Sharma the best-ever opener in ODI history?

Though Rohit made his ODI debut in 2007, he had a topsy-turvy run as a middle-order batter.

His fate changed after getting the opening slot in 2013.

In terms of stats, Rohit has scored 9,998 runs as an opener across 201 ODI innings.

Only India's Sachin Tendulkar (15,310), Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya (12,740), and West Indies's Chris Gayle (10,179) have scored more runs while opening in the format.