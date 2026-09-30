Rohit Sharma slams his 35th ODI century, attains these feats

Chasing a mammoth target of 406, Rohit and Gill handed India a bright start, adding an epic 255-run stand.

Rohit looked solid and also smashed Keemo Paul for three successive sixes in the 10th over.

Meanwhile, Gill too picked up pace and completed a 62-ball hundred.

Rohit was dismissed right after his century. He scored a 75-ball 101 (4s: 10, 6s: 6).