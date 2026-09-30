Rohit Sharma slams his 35th ODI century, attains these feats
What's the story
Veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma hammered his 35th hundred in ODI cricket. Rohit scored a solid 101-run knock against West Indies in the 2nd ODI being held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Chasing a target of 406, Rohit and Shubman Gill added 255 runs for the opening wicket. Rohit perished in the 27th over of India's innings. Jayden Seales dismissed the batter.
Duo
Rohit and Gill add an epic 255-run stand
Chasing a mammoth target of 406, Rohit and Gill handed India a bright start, adding an epic 255-run stand.
Rohit looked solid and also smashed Keemo Paul for three successive sixes in the 10th over.
Meanwhile, Gill too picked up pace and completed a 62-ball hundred.
Rohit was dismissed right after his century. He scored a 75-ball 101 (4s: 10, 6s: 6).
Club
Rohit joins Sachin and Kohli in illustrious 12,000-run club
During his stay, Rohit reached the milestone of 12,000 runs (now 12,028) in his 290th ODI (282 innings).
He recorded his 35th century in ODIs (50s: 62).
As many as 378 sixes have come from Rohit's blade.
Rohit joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in terms of 12,000-plus runs for India in ODIs.
Sachin ended his career with 18,426 runs whereas Kohli owns 15,080 runs.
Information
7th batter overall to attain the milestone in ODIs
As per Cricinfo, Rohit became the 7th batter in ODI history to score 12,000-plus runs. Besides Sachin and Kohli, the likes of Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704), Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430), and Mahela Jayawardene (12,650) own this record.
Information
An average of 58.2 versus West Indies
In 39 ODIs against the Windies, Rohit has piled up 1,746 runs at an average of 58.2. In addition to 4 tons, he owns 12 fifties against West Indies. Notably, he has smoked a whopping 44 sixes against them.
Record
2nd-highest opening stand for India in ODIs
Rohit and Gill posted India's 2nd-highest opening stand in ODIs.
Highest opening partnership for India in ODIs
258 Sachin Tendulkar - Sourav Ganguly vs Kenya, Paarl 2001
255 Rohit Sharma - Shubman Gill, Guwahati 2026
252 Sachin Tendulkar - Sourav Ganguly vs Sri Lanka, Colombo RPS 1998
231 Shikhar Dhawan - Ajinkya Rahane vs SL Cuttack 2014
100
2nd-fastest ODI hundred for Rohit (by balls)
As per Cricbuzz, Rohit recorded his 2nd-fastest ODI hundred by balls. He took 72 balls for his century against the Windies.
Fastest ODI 100s for Rohit (by balls)
63 vs Afghanistan, Delhi 2023
72 vs WI, Guwahati 2026
76 vs England, Cuttack 2025
82 vs England, Nottingham 2018
83 vs New Zealand, Indore 2023
Do you know?
40th fifty-plus score for Rohit in home ODIs
In 105 home ODI matches, Rohit has raced to a whopping 5,350 runs at an average of 55.72. He has hit 15 tons and 25 fifties, taking his tally to an overall 40 fifty-plus scores.
Information
Highest partnership for India against the Windies
Rohit and Gill recorded the highest partnership for any wicket for India vs West Indies in ODIs. Notably, the previous best record was 246 runs between Rohit and Kohli at the same venue in 2018.