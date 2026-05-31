Shubman Gill averages 49-plus at Narendra Modi Stadium (IPL): Stats 

As the Indian Premier League 2026 final approaches, all eyes are on Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill . The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a venue where Gill has been nothing short of sensational. Meanwhile, GT will play the final match against the formidable Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday. On this note, we dissect Gill's sensational stats at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL.

Numbers Over 1,300 runs at the venue Gill's contributions have been instrumental in GT's success at their home ground. According to ESPNcricinfo, Gill has tallied 1,374 runs across 31 IPL innings here at a stunning average of 49.07. He is the highest run-getter on this ground. The GT star has scored these runs at a stunning strike rate of 162.98. Notably, Gill's average and strike rate are the second-best and best, respectively, among batters with 300-plus IPL runs at the venue.

50-plus scores 10 scores of 50 or more Gill has touched the 50-run mark 10 times at GT's home ground in IPL. He is only behind his opening partner, Sai Sudharsan (11), in terms of batters with the most 50-plus IPL scores at the venue. However, the GT skipper happens to be the only batter with multiple hundreds at the venue (3). His best score here came in the 2023 Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians (129 off 60 balls). Meanwhile, Gill has batted twice against RCB at this venue, recording scores worth 43 and 16,

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T20Is Highest T20I score by an Indian batter Gill's heroics in Ahmedabad haven't been limited to the IPL. In 2023, the star opener slammed a record-breaking 63-ball 126* in a T20I versus New Zealand here. This remains the only T20I hundred at this venue to date. He slammed 12 fours and seven sixes during the course of his knock. It was Gill's sixth T20I appearance and a maiden fifty-plus score in the format.

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