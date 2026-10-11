Is Tilak Varma the most consistent batter in T20 history? 

Varma has now raced to 5,031 runs across 166 T20 innings at an average of 41.57 and a strike rate of 145.36, as per Cricinfo.

His tally includes five centuries and 30 half-centuries, along with a whopping 245 sixes.

Among batsmen in the club of over 5,000 runs, only Babar Azam (42.78), KL Rahul (42.73), and Virat Kohli (42.44) have better averages than Varma's impressive number.

However, Varma is the only one on this elite list to average over 40 and strike at 140-plus in the T20 format.