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'Big Three' reunion? Novak Djokovic could collaborate with former rivals
The 'Big Three' dominated tennis for over two decades

'Big Three' reunion? Novak Djokovic could collaborate with former rivals

By Parth Dhall
Jun 27, 2026
03:02 pm
What's the story

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis star, has expressed a desire to meet and collaborate with his former rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The trio, often referred to as the 'big three' in tennis, dominated the sport for over two decades. They share an incredible 66 Grand Slam titles. While Djokovic has a record 24 Grand Slam titles, Nadal and Federer concluded their careers with 22 and 20 titles, respectively.

Candid chat

Djokovic's wish to meet Federer and Nadal

Ahead of Wimbledon, Djokovic expressed his wish to have an uninterrupted conversation with Federer and Nadal, according to Puntodebreak. He said, "I would love to have the opportunity to sit down with the two of them, just the three of us, without interruptions or distractions, and be able to talk about everything." The Serbian star added that he is sure there would be a lot to discuss at such a meeting.

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Advisor to a private equity firm

Djokovic was recently appointed as a global strategic advisor by private equity firm General Atlantic. In his new role, the Serbian star will work closely with General Atlantic's leadership, portfolio companies, and investors.

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Rivalry stats

Djokovic's record against Federer and Nadal

Djokovic has had several riveting encounters with both Federer and Nadal in their two-decade-long battles. He has faced Federer 50 times on the ATP Tour, winning 27 of those matches. Against Nadal, Djokovic has a narrow edge with 31 wins in their 60 head-to-head ATP encounters. Djokovic's record against Nadal on clay is particularly impressive. He has beaten the Spaniard nine times on the surface, including at Roland Garros.

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Last meeting of the trio

The last time the three tennis greats were together was at the French Open last year, where they celebrated Nadal, who has won the clay-court Grand Slam an incredible 14 times.

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