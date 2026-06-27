'Big Three' reunion? Novak Djokovic could collaborate with former rivals

Candid chat

Djokovic's wish to meet Federer and Nadal

Ahead of Wimbledon, Djokovic expressed his wish to have an uninterrupted conversation with Federer and Nadal, according to Puntodebreak. He said, "I would love to have the opportunity to sit down with the two of them, just the three of us, without interruptions or distractions, and be able to talk about everything." The Serbian star added that he is sure there would be a lot to discuss at such a meeting.