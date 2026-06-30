Wimbledon 2026: Amanda Anisimova starts with win over Lina Gjorcheska
What's the story
Sixth seed Amanda Anisimova reached the 2026 Wimbledon second round after beating qualifier Lina Gjorcheska. The 2025 Wimbledon runner-up won the women's singles second round 6-3, 6-2 in just over an hour. Notably, Gjorcheska became the first player from North Macedonia to feature in a Grand Slam main draw. And Anisimova lost the 2025 final without winning a single game against Iga Swiatek.
Match details
Anisimova never faced a break point
Anisimova displayed an impressive performance, hitting 17 winners in the match and never facing a break point. She also broke Gjorcheska's serve three times out of four opportunities. The American served four aces compared to Gjorcheska's two. She also won each of her four net points. Meanwhile, Gjorcheska had more unforced errors (20) than Anisimova (16).
Journey
A look at her Grand Slam journey
As mentioned, Anisimova lost the 2025 Wimbledon final to Swiatek. It was her maiden Grand Slam final. The American was also the US Open runner-up thereafter. Anisimova now has a win-loss record of 12-4 at Wimbledon. Overall, she is 51-25 at Grand Slams. This marked her 15th WTA win of the ongoing season (Record this year: 15-8).
Information
Anisimova set to face Sofia Kenin
Anisimova will take on her fellow American, Sofia Kenin, in the second round of the 2026 Wimbledon. Notably, the latter has a 2-1 lead over Anisimova across three matches on the WTA Tour.