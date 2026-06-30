Wimbledon 2026: Amanda Anisimova starts with win over Lina Gjorcheska

Match details

Anisimova never faced a break point

Anisimova displayed an impressive performance, hitting 17 winners in the match and never facing a break point. She also broke Gjorcheska's serve three times out of four opportunities. The American served four aces compared to Gjorcheska's two. She also won each of her four net points. Meanwhile, Gjorcheska had more unforced errors (20) than Anisimova (16).