'Drop Babar, Shaheen, Shadab': Shahid Afridi's bold T20 WC verdict

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has called for a major overhaul in the national team's lineup after their recent defeat to India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. Afridi has suggested that senior players Babar Azam , Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shadab Khan should be dropped from the squad. He emphasized that it's time to give young players a chance in upcoming matches.

Team strategy Afridi takes a dig at Pakistan's senior players Afridi, speaking on a Pakistani news show, said he would drop the three senior players and back the juniors in upcoming fixtures. He said, "If I have to take a decision here, I would even sit Shaheen out, sit Babar out, and sit Shadab out as well." The former cricketer stressed that these players have had enough chances to prove themselves but haven't delivered consistently. "I would play the new boys, give the youngsters a chance."

Youth inclusion Afridi backs young players to get more chances Afridi suggested that the team should back young players in their next matches, especially against Namibia. He said, "I would back them, give them confidence, and keep playing them." The former captain questioned why Pakistan keeps relying on senior players who aren't delivering and why not give juniors a chance instead.

Match analysis Poor show from Pakistan's senior trio against India In their recent match against India, Babar Azam scored just five runs off seven balls before being dismissed by Axar Patel. Shaheen Afridi, who was expected to lead Pakistan's pace attack, had a disappointing outing as he gave away 31 runs in two overs. Shadab Khan also had a poor all-round match where he was hit for 17 runs in one over with the ball and couldn't anchor the chase with just 14 runs before getting out.

Match outcome India beat Pakistan by 61 runs in T20 WC Coming to the match, India registered a convincing 61-run victory over Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.. The win improved India's head-to-head record against Pakistan in the tournament to an impressive 8-1. Ishan Kishan's explosive knock of 77 off 40 balls helped India post a challenging total of 175. Despite several bowling changes, Pakistan failed to make an impact and were bundled out for just 114 runs.