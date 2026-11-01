Duffy reflects on time with Kohli in IPL 2026

Duffy was impressed by Kohli's humility and approachability, especially given his status as a "religious figure" in India.

"For such a religious figure, I guess you almost say, in India - he's obviously a megastar over there - for him to be so down-to-earth and sort of welcome all us overseas guys in RCB was pretty cool," Duffy said during a media interaction in Auckland on Sunday.

The New Zealand pacer also appreciated the Indian cricketer for being welcoming toward overseas players during their time at RCB.