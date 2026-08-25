East Zone thrash North East Zone in Duleep Trophy quarter-final

Shahbaz's 167 came off 244 balls and included 17 fours and 4 sixes. He was the highest scorer in the match, helping East Zone establish a massive first-innings lead.

East Zone were staring at a collapse at 138/5. Coming in at No. 7, Shahbaz added a 150-run stand with Sudip Kumar Gharami.

Sudip also contributed with a brilliant knock of 146 off 185 balls, including 25 fours and a six.