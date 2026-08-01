Rajat Patidar to lead Central Zone in Duleep Trophy 2026
What's the story
Madhya Pradesh's Rajat Patidar will captain the Central Zone in the 2026 Duleep Trophy. The tournament is set to kick off on August 23 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The squad also includes three other Indian internationals: Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, and Yash Thakur. Notably, Rinku is appointed as the vice-captain. Jain, who is part of India's Test squad for Sri Lanka tour, will spearhead the spin attack with Dubey and leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari from Uttar Pradesh.
Team composition
Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey rewarded
The Central Zone squad also features Aman Mokhade, who was rewarded for his stellar performance in the 2025-26 Ranji season with an India A call-up.
The Vidarbha opener scored 760 runs in 11 innings at an average of 76, as per Cricinfo.
Like Mokhade, Chhattisgarh opener Ayush Pandey has also been picked by the selectors after making his India A debut in Sri Lanka.
Bowling lineup
A look at other key aspects
The fast-bowling department of the Central Zone squad includes Thakur, Vidarbha's Nachiket Bhute, and MP left-arm swing bowler Arshad Khan.
Aryan Juyal from UP is likely to be the first-choice wicketkeeper, while Kunal Singh Rathore has been named as his backup.
The defending champions have been given a bye in the first round and will directly enter semi-finals on August 30 against East Zone or North East Zone.
Information
Central Zone squad for Duleep Trophy 2026
Central Zone squad: Rajat Patidar (captain), Aryan Juyal (wk), Saransh Jain, Aman Mokhade, Kunal Chandela, Zeeshan Ansari, Aryan Pandey, Arshad Khan, Rinku Singh (vice-captain), Ayush Pandey, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathod (wk), Yash Thakur, Nachiket Bhute.