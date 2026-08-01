Rajat Patidar to lead Central Zone in Duleep Trophy 2026

The Central Zone squad also features Aman Mokhade, who was rewarded for his stellar performance in the 2025-26 Ranji season with an India A call-up.

The Vidarbha opener scored 760 runs in 11 innings at an average of 76, as per Cricinfo.

Like Mokhade, Chhattisgarh opener Ayush Pandey has also been picked by the selectors after making his India A debut in Sri Lanka.