Duleep Trophy 2026: South Zone's Tripurana Vijay bags four-fer

Tripurana Vijay, the Andhra Pradesh off-spinner, took his first wicket on Day 1 in the form of Sudip Kumar Gharami. Kumar Kushagra was his next victim the following day.

The off-spinner also dismissed Ishan, who scored a 334-ball 270.

Vijay finally wrapped up the innings after removing Mukesh Kumar on the day's final ball. His final bowling returns read 42-4-180-4.