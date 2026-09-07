Duleep Trophy 2026: South Zone's Tripurana Vijay bags four-fer
What's the story
East Zone racked up a mammoth 708 (163 overs) against South Zone in the 2026 Duleep Trophy final at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The innings was led by skipper Ishan Kishan, who scored a historic double-century on Day 2. While Kumar Kushagra also scored a ton, Tripurana Vijay took four wickets for South Zone. Here are the key stats.
Spell
The pick of Vijay's bowlers
Tripurana Vijay, the Andhra Pradesh off-spinner, took his first wicket on Day 1 in the form of Sudip Kumar Gharami. Kumar Kushagra was his next victim the following day.
The off-spinner also dismissed Ishan, who scored a 334-ball 270.
Vijay finally wrapped up the innings after removing Mukesh Kumar on the day's final ball. His final bowling returns read 42-4-180-4.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Vijay featured in his first competitive game since representing Delhi Capitals against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. This was his only appearance in the IPL.
In 17 First-Class games, Vijay has now raced to 56 wickets at an average of under 30. This was his second four-wicket haul in the format.
His tally also includes a five-wicket haul.