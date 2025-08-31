Duleep Trophy: Ayush Badoni slams his fourth First-Class hundred 

Captain Ankit Kumar (198) and Yash Dhull (133) scored centuries as NZONE were well placed at 294/2 when Badoni arrived to bat. He further tormented EZONE bowlers with his aggressive stroke play. While he returned unbeaten on 56 at stumps on Day 3, he reached the three-figure mark on Day 4 morning. He added 150 runs with Ankit during his stay.

Career

A look at his career stats

With an impeccable bat flow, Badoni has emerged as a prolific middle-order batter in Indian cricket. In just 15 First-Class games, he has raced past 1,200 runs at an average of over 55, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes four tons and as many half-centuries. Badoni also has 1,582 T20 and 540 List A runs to his name.