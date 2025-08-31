Duleep Trophy: Ayush Badoni slams his fourth First-Class hundred
What's the story
North Zone batter Ayush Badoni made his willow talk against East Zone in the 2025/26 Duleep Trophy quarter-final. After scoring a brisk 63 on Day 1 of the contest in Bengaluru, Badoni made a ton on Day 4 as his side's lead went past 640 runs. This was his fourth hundred in First-Class cricket. Here we decode his stats.
Knock
Badoni adds salt to EZONE's wounds
Captain Ankit Kumar (198) and Yash Dhull (133) scored centuries as NZONE were well placed at 294/2 when Badoni arrived to bat. He further tormented EZONE bowlers with his aggressive stroke play. While he returned unbeaten on 56 at stumps on Day 3, he reached the three-figure mark on Day 4 morning. He added 150 runs with Ankit during his stay.
Career
A look at his career stats
With an impeccable bat flow, Badoni has emerged as a prolific middle-order batter in Indian cricket. In just 15 First-Class games, he has raced past 1,200 runs at an average of over 55, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes four tons and as many half-centuries. Badoni also has 1,582 T20 and 540 List A runs to his name.