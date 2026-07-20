Duleep Trophy 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead West Zone 

Last year, seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur led West Zone to the Duleep Trophy semi-finals. However, they missed out on making it to the final after Central Zone took an innings lead.

Now, Gaikwad will take over as captain for this year's tournament.

Notably, he is also the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL and was recently part of India's 'A' squad for a 50-over tri-series and red-ball matches against Sri Lanka 'A.'