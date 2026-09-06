Tilak Varma sledges rampaging Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Duleep Trophy final 

As Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran put on a 100-run partnership for the first wicket, Varma opened up the field.

This allowed Sooryavanshi to easily rotate the strike and score boundaries.

However, at one point, Varma was heard trying to get under Sooryavanshi's skin on the stump mic by saying "Kya yaar ye vice-captain (What is this vice-captain)?"

Despite this sledging incident, both players were seen laughing and chatting with each other later.