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Home / News / Sports News / Tilak Varma sledges rampaging Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Duleep Trophy final 
Tilak Varma sledges rampaging Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Duleep Trophy final 
ooryavanshi, the 15-year-old prodigy, scored a fiery 44

Tilak Varma sledges rampaging Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Duleep Trophy final 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Sep 06, 2026
12:36 pm
What's the story

In a surprising turn of events during the ongoing Duleep Trophy final, East Zone vice-captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave his wicket away after being sledged by South Zone captain Tilak Varma. The incident occurred when Sooryavanshi was batting at a comfortable 44 runs and looked set for a big score. However, he fell to Chama V Milind just before reaching his century.

Game strategy

Sooryavanshi plays a solid knock

Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old prodigy from Bihar, started his innings aggressively.

He took on seasoned India pacer Mohammed Siraj in the initial stages of the match at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The left-handed batsman capitalized on Varma's defensive captaincy and scored runs with ease.

However, his innings came to an end when he was dismissed by Chama V Milind.

Sledging incident

Varma's sledging attempt is caught on stump mic

As Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran put on a 100-run partnership for the first wicket, Varma opened up the field.

This allowed Sooryavanshi to easily rotate the strike and score boundaries.

However, at one point, Varma was heard trying to get under Sooryavanshi's skin on the stump mic by saying "Kya yaar ye vice-captain (What is this vice-captain)?"

Despite this sledging incident, both players were seen laughing and chatting with each other later.

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Stats 

Here are his FC numbers 

Sooryavanshi scored 44 runs off 37 balls, hitting five fours and a six.

On his Duleep Trophy debut, Sooryavanshi had a disappointing outing, where he was dismissed for 8.

However, his next three scores have been 92, 40, and 44.

According to Cricinfo, the 92 was Sooryavanshi's second half-century in First-Class cricket.

The 15-year-old star has now raced to 391 runs across 11 FC games (16 innings) at an average of around 25. His strike rate is over 96.

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Twitter Post

Tilak goes after Sooryavanshi!

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