Tilak Varma sledges rampaging Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Duleep Trophy final
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events during the ongoing Duleep Trophy final, East Zone vice-captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave his wicket away after being sledged by South Zone captain Tilak Varma. The incident occurred when Sooryavanshi was batting at a comfortable 44 runs and looked set for a big score. However, he fell to Chama V Milind just before reaching his century.
Game strategy
Sooryavanshi plays a solid knock
Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old prodigy from Bihar, started his innings aggressively.
He took on seasoned India pacer Mohammed Siraj in the initial stages of the match at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
The left-handed batsman capitalized on Varma's defensive captaincy and scored runs with ease.
However, his innings came to an end when he was dismissed by Chama V Milind.
Sledging incident
Varma's sledging attempt is caught on stump mic
As Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran put on a 100-run partnership for the first wicket, Varma opened up the field.
This allowed Sooryavanshi to easily rotate the strike and score boundaries.
However, at one point, Varma was heard trying to get under Sooryavanshi's skin on the stump mic by saying "Kya yaar ye vice-captain (What is this vice-captain)?"
Despite this sledging incident, both players were seen laughing and chatting with each other later.
Stats
Here are his FC numbers
Sooryavanshi scored 44 runs off 37 balls, hitting five fours and a six.
On his Duleep Trophy debut, Sooryavanshi had a disappointing outing, where he was dismissed for 8.
However, his next three scores have been 92, 40, and 44.
According to Cricinfo, the 92 was Sooryavanshi's second half-century in First-Class cricket.
The 15-year-old star has now raced to 391 runs across 11 FC games (16 innings) at an average of around 25. His strike rate is over 96.
Twitter Post
Tilak goes after Sooryavanshi!
🔴POOR BEHAVIOUR BY TILAK VERMA AGAINST VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI🤦— Sam (@cricsam02) September 6, 2026
Tilak Varma has not done well as a captain in the first two hours of game in Duleep Trophy final.
- Vaibhav & Abhimanyu Easwaran exposed his captaincy.
- frustrated & lost Tilak Varma trying to break partnership by… pic.twitter.com/u8vDgfrFHA