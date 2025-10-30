Will England undergo massive changes after Women's World Cup exit? 

Charlotte Edwards, head coach of the England women's cricket team, has said that her side's exit from the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup has only made her more determined to bring about necessary changes. Edwards made the statement after England suffered a heavy 125-run defeat against South Africa in the semi-finals. The loss came despite their strong group stage performance, where they finished second with five wins from seven matches.

Match analysis Edwards praises South Africa's match-winners After the semi-final defeat, Edwards praised South Africa's match-winners Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp. Wolvaardt was named Player of the Match for her 169 off 143 balls while Kapp took five wickets in a devastating first-over double-wicket maiden. Edwards had previously said that reaching the semi-finals was the bare minimum expected from her team.

Fragility revealed England's World Cup campaign and the challenges ahead Despite their strong group stage performance, England's campaign was marred by fragility. Their batting weaknesses were exposed in matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan. The tournament favorites Australia also kept the pressure on with a convincing six-wicket win in Indore. Edwards took over from Jon Lewis as head coach in April but has focused on improving the existing squad instead of making major changes for this winter season.

Future plans Plans for squad overhaul and training camps With the World Cup marking the end of a four-year ODI cycle and a home T20 World Cup approaching next summer, Edwards knows it's time to step up the squad's overhaul. She has planned a series of training camps from December to March where younger players will get an opportunity to prove their readiness. "I'm a winner," Edwards said after the defeat. "I don't like losing."

Progress acknowledgment Progress and next steps for England women Edwards acknowledged that while there are areas to work on, the team is making progress. "Overall, we are making progress, and that's the most important thing," she said. "But ultimately, you're defined on your results." She also mentioned that several players will be heading to Australia for next month's WBBL before a series of training camps in Oman and South Africa.

Upcoming challenges WBBL and training camps on the horizon for England women Edwards is looking forward to the upcoming T20 World Cup and has targeted 13-15 players for intensive training. She said, "We've targeted 13 to 15 players who we're going to work really, really hard with." Hinting about the changes in the team, Edwards said: "The players that had got this far, we wanted to stick with them, but it's exciting now."