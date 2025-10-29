South Africa reach their maiden Women's World Cup final: Stats

In the semi-final match of the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup , South Africa have downed England in Guwahati. The Proteas Women put up a formidable total of 319 runs for the loss of 7 wickets with the inning being anchored by captain Laura Wolvaardt, who scored an impressive 169. Sophie Ecclestone picked 4 wickets for England. In response, England's front three batters were all dismissed for ducks. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey fought back with a valiant stand. However, SA-W won.

Batting prowess Wolvaardt leads the charge for her side Wolvaardt's innings was a mix of graceful strokes and aggressive batting. She started with elegant drives before launching a fierce attack on the leg side after the fall of South Africa's sixth wicket. Despite her team's wickets falling in clusters, Wolvaardt held the innings together and took her team to a commanding position. She was part of three key partnerships. She added 116 runs alongside Tazmin Brits, 72 with Marizanne Kapp and 89 with Chole Tryon.

Bowling challenge Ecclestone shines with 4 wickets Despite Wolvaardt's heroics, South Africa's batting line-up struggled against England's Sophie Ecclestone. The bowler took 4/44 from 10 overs, including two in four balls during a collapse from 116 without loss to 119 for 3. Anneke Bosch, who was brought into the XI to strengthen the batting after a poor performance against England earlier in the tournament, fell for a duck after charging at Ecclestone. Ecclestone then broke a 72-run stand by dismissing Kapp. He final victim was Annerie Dercksen.

Final push Tryon helps South Africa cross the 300-run mark comfortably Wolvaardt's innings came to an end when she was caught by Alice Capsey while trying to hit a boundary off Lauren Bell. Nadine de Klerk, the tournament's leading striker so far, came in next but it was Tryon who took charge. She scored back-to-back boundaries and a six off Linsey Smith to help South Africa's total cross the 300-run mark comfortably. She ended up scoring an unbeaten 33 from 26 balls.

Wolvaardt Wolvaardt completes 5,000 WODI runs; hammers 10th hundred Earlier in the contest, the 26-year-old Wolvaardt completed 5,000 runs in WODIs. She achieved the milestone with her 48th run. Wolvaardt became the 6th batter in WODI history with 5,000 runs. She is also the first from South Africa with this feat. She hammered her 10th century in Women's ODIs. She also became the 6th batter with 10-plus tons in WODIs. Playing her 118th match, she raced to 5,121 runs at 50.20 (50s: 38).

Records Second-fastest to complete 5,000 WODI runs (by innings) As per Cricbuzz, Wolvaardt is now the youngest (26y 186d) and second-fastest to complete 5,000 WODI runs in terms of innings (117) after Mandhana, who took 112 innings. Meanwhile, she is also the 3rd-quickest to this landmark in terms of balls faced (6,787). She is behind the likes of Mandhana (5,569 balls) and Suzie Bates (6,182 balls).

WODIs Wolvaardt surpasses 1,000 WODI runs at neutral venues In 40 home matches, Wolvaardt owns 1,896 runs at 59.25 with 6 tons and 11 fifties. In 54 away matches (home of opposition), she has bagged 2,182 runs at 44.53 with 3 tons and 20 fifties. Lastly, she has hit 1,043 runs from 24 neutral venue games at 49.66 with one ton and 7 fifties under her belt, as per ESPNcricinfo.

WC records Massive World Cup feats attained by Wolvaardt Wolvaardt's 169 is the highest individual score for SA-W in ICC Women's World Cup history. She is also the 4th SA-W batter with a hundred in the global event. As per ESPNcricinfo, Wolvaardt's 169 is the 2nd-highest score by a batter against England Women at the World Cup. As per Cricbuzz, the 169 runs by Wolvaardt is now the second-highest individual score by a captain in a World Cup match. This is behind the 229* runs by Belinda Clark against Denmark (1997 WC).

Do you know? Women's World Cup: Wolvaardt registers joint-most 50-plus scores This was Wolvaardt's maiden World Cup ton (50s: 12). This is now her 13th fifty-plus score in the global event (23 innings). She has equaled former India legend Mithali Raj for the joint-most fifty-plus scores in this regard (13 each).

Individual 3rd-highest individual score in Women's World Cup knockout matches Wolvaardt also recorded the 3rd-highest individual score in Women's World Cup knockout matches. Highest individual scores in World Cups knockouts: 171* - Harmanpreet Kaur vs AUS-W, 2017 SF 170 - Alyssa Healy vs ENG-W, 2022 Final 169 - Laura Wolvaardt vs ENG-W, 2025 SF*

Ecclestone Women's World Cup: Ecclestone owns joint-most wickets for England With this spell of 4/44, Ecclestone got to 37 Women's World Cup wickets from 16 matches at just 15.02. She picked up her 2nd four-fer in the global event (5w: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, Ecclestone is now the joint-highest wicket-taker for England at the World Cup. She equaled CA Hodges, who picked 37 wickets from 23 World Cup games.

WODIs 5th four-fer in Women's ODIs for Ecclestone Overall in Women's ODIs, Ecclestone has amassed 141 wickets from 82 matches at 19.16. This was her 5th four-fer in WODIs (5w: 2). Meanwhile, Ecclestone has bagged a total of 25 wickets against SA-W from 12 WODIs at 15.32. This was her maiden four-fer versus the Proteas Women (5w: 1).

Ducks Top three English batters all post ducks The top three England batters all posted ducks. Amy Jones perished for a two-ball duck in the 1st over. Marizanne Kapp dismissed the English opener. In the same over, Kapp got the wicket of Heather Knight, who scored 0 from three balls. The 1st ball of the 2nd over saw Tammy Beaumont perish for a 1st-ball duck. Ayabonga Khaka dismissed the star opener.

Capsey Maiden WODI fifty for Alice Capsey Capsey walked out when England were 1/3 inside 2 overs. She was part of a solid 107-run stand alongside Sciver-Brunt. Capsey perished in the 23rd over just after getting to her maiden WODI fifty. Sunn Luus dismissed her. Her knock had 6 fours in a 71-ball effort. Playing her 34th WODI, Capsey has got to 469 runs at 20.39 (50s: 1).

Sciver-Brunt Sciver-Brunt shines with 64 England skipper Sciver-Brunt hit 64 runs off 76 balls. She hit 6 fours and a six. This knock saw Sciver-Brunt race to 1,067 runs in ICC Women's World Cup at 53.35. This was her 8th fifty-plus score in Women's World Cup (100s: 3, 50s: 5). Overall in WODIs, Sciver-Brunt has amassed 4,354 runs from 123 matches at 46.31. This was her 26th WODI fifty.