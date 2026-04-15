Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike stretchered off against PSG in Champions League 

Liverpool 's hopes of overturning their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) took a major hit when striker Hugo Ekitike was stretchered off early in the match. The Frenchman suffered a suspected Achilles injury and went down holding his ankle in visible pain. Liverpool's medical team quickly realized that he couldn't continue and needed to be carried off on a stretcher. The match at Anfield was 0-0 when the forward went off. PSG lead the aggregate tie 2-0.

Match impact Ekitike replaced by Salah In the 30th minute of the contest, Ekitike was stretchered off against his former side. The injury occured in the 28th minute. It looked bad as PSG players were around him after he suffered a lower leg injury. The Frenchman was then replaced by Mohamed Salah on the right flank. It's likely that Ekitike's season is over.

Career trajectory Injury raises fears of extended absence for Ekitike Ekitike spent two years at PSG and was keen to prove himself to Luis Enrique, who had omitted him from his Champions League squad for the 2023/24 season. He started alongside Alexander Isak against the reigning Champions League holders. However, his night was cut short after just 30 minutes due to this injury. The development has raised fears that Liverpool's striker could face an extended period on the sidelines.

Advertisement