French Open: Elina Svitolina achieves this feat with 4th-round qualification

Elina Svitolina has continued her stellar run at the ongoing Roland Garros tournament, defeating Germany's Tamara Korpatsch in straight sets (6-2, 6-3). The victory not only secured her place in the round of 16 but also marked a personal milestone as it's the first time she has reached this stage for four consecutive years at a Grand Slam. Here's more.

Current status Svitolina on a roll Svitolina, who recently won the Rome title and is currently ranked seventh in the world, is on a roll with her ninth consecutive win. She now shares the top spot with Mirra Andreeva for most wins on the WTA Tour this season, both having won 32 matches. The Ukrainian player has always performed well at Roland Garros, making it her most successful Grand Slam event.

Milestone achievement 22nd 2nd week appearance at a major With her latest qualification, Svitolina has now reached the second week of a major for the 22nd time. She has also reached the round of 16 in Paris for the eighth time. Despite having several quarter-final appearances in Paris, a semifinal berth still remains elusive for her. She has raced to a 36-12 win-loss record at French Open. Overall at Grand Slams, she is 116-48. Svitolina is a four-time semi-finalist.

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