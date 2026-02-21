Ellyse Perry: Decoding her stats after 350 international matches
What's the story
Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry has made history by becoming the first female player from Australia to play 350 international matches. She achieved this milestone during the third Women's T20I against India in Adelaide on Saturday. Perry made her international debut at the age of 16 against New Zealand in July 2007, without any prior senior domestic cricket experience.
Career highlights
Third-most capped player and looking at her stats
Perry's career has been nothing short of extraordinary. She is now the third most-capped player in women's international cricket, behind India's Harmanpreet Kaur (357) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (355). In 14 Women's Tests, Perry has scored 930 runs at an average of 58. In 165 WODIs, Perry owns a tally of 4,505 runs at an average of 48. In 171 WT20Is, she owns 2,201 runs at 30.15. She has also taken wickets in all three formats: Tests (39), ODIs (166), and T20Is (126).
Do you know?
50 fifties and 5 centuries for Perry across formats
Perry owns a total of 50 fifties and 5 centuries for across formats. She has two tons and 4 fifties in WTests. In WODIs, she has three centuries and 37 fifties. In WT20Is, she owns 9 fifties.