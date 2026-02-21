Ellyse Perry: Decoding her stats after 350 international matches

Career highlights

Third-most capped player and looking at her stats

Perry's career has been nothing short of extraordinary. She is now the third most-capped player in women's international cricket, behind India's Harmanpreet Kaur (357) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (355). In 14 Women's Tests, Perry has scored 930 runs at an average of 58. In 165 WODIs, Perry owns a tally of 4,505 runs at an average of 48. In 171 WT20Is, she owns 2,201 runs at 30.15. She has also taken wickets in all three formats: Tests (39), ODIs (166), and T20Is (126).