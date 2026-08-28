Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins apologized for refusal to play: Details

Watkins is Villa's all-time leading Premier League scorer with 91 goals from 221 games and has scored a total of 108 goals in all competitions from 278 appearances since joining from Brentford for £28 million in 2020.

Emery said after the Brighton match, Watkins admitted his mistake and apologized.

"He told us after the Brighton match he was sorry and that he had made a mistake. He was wrong, but we accepted it. The players as well," Emery told reporters.