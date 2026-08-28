Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins apologized for refusal to play: Details
What's the story
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has revealed that striker Ollie Watkins has apologized for his refusal to play in his side's Premier League 2026-27 opener against Brighton last week. The 30-year-old is set to complete a £51 million move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Emery praised Watkins's conduct during his time at Villa and said the team accepted his apology for missing the Brighton match.
Player stats
Watkins is Villa's all-time leading Premier League scorer
Watkins is Villa's all-time leading Premier League scorer with 91 goals from 221 games and has scored a total of 108 goals in all competitions from 278 appearances since joining from Brentford for £28 million in 2020.
Emery said after the Brighton match, Watkins admitted his mistake and apologized.
"He told us after the Brighton match he was sorry and that he had made a mistake. He was wrong, but we accepted it. The players as well," Emery told reporters.
Departure tribute
Emery shares emotional farewell with Watkins
Emery also shared an emotional farewell with Watkins, saying he bid him goodbye with "I told him 'bye' with a huge hug and with small tears."
He added that the club is now looking forward to a new chapter with Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson.
Villa have already agreed on a deal for Jackson and is working to register him in time for Monday's match against Arsenal.
Fan support
Emery urges fans to back club's strategy
Despite losing several key players from their successful 2025-26 season, Emery has urged fans to back the club's strategy.
He said, "We took decisions because it's good for the club. Of course, we don't want to be a club that sells players, but the responsibility is there."
Emery also stressed on how player development over the last year has made selling some players a right decision.
Team rebuild
Leon Goretzka joins Villa on a free transfer
As part of the club's rebuilding efforts, Leon Goretzka has joined Villa on a free transfer after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season.
Emery described Goretzka as a "winner" and "a very competitive player."
He added that the midfielder is versatile, fit, and training well with hopes of being on the field for Monday's match against Arsenal.