Emma Raducanu withdraws from United Cup opener: Here's why

British tennis star Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from her opening match at the 2026 United Cup due to an undisclosed injury. The 23-year-old was scheduled to face Japan's Naomi Osaka in Perth on Sunday but had to pull out. Katie Swan took her place in the women's singles event. Notably, Raducanu hasn't competed since October last year, announcing a premature end to the season.

Captain's optimism Great Britain captain remains hopeful for Raducanu's return Despite Raducanu's withdrawal, Great Britain captain Tim Henman is optimistic about her potential return to the tournament. "I've got to be honest, she was very, very close. It was not an easy decision. She had been building up and practicing really well. I don't think she is necessarily out of this tournament just yet," he told Australian broadcaster Nine.

Injury update Raducanu's injury management and team spirit Raducanu, who has been nursing a foot injury since the end of last season, chose not to give details about her condition. However, she did express hopefulness about her team's performance. "I think, at the end of the day, it's a team event and Katie's playing great, so it gives me an extra day," Raducanu said before Swan's match against Osaka.