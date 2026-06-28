'I'll probably be...': Emma Raducanu hinting at early retirement?

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Wimbledon: Raducanu aims to fare well

As she gears up for Wimbledon, Raducanu is keen to defend the ranking points she earned at the 2025 Championships. This is crucial for her position in the WTA standings after a season marred by injury setbacks. In her opening match at Wimbledon, she will take on Croatia's Antonia Ruzic on Monday. Raducanu suffered a first-round exit at Wimbledon last year and is 2-3 at the grass-court Slam. Her only Major title came at the 2021 US Open.