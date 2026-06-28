'I'll probably be...': Emma Raducanu hinting at early retirement?
What's the story
Emma Raducanu, the British tennis sensation who shot to fame with her stunning US Open win in 2021, has hinted at a possible retirement timeline. Despite being just 23, Raducanu revealed during an interview with Grazia that she might hang up her racket in about a decade. The revelation comes as she prepares for Wimbledon after reaching the Queen's final earlier this month.
Career path
Thoughts on potential retirement
Raducanu's tennis journey has been a mix of highs and lows, with injuries often being her biggest hurdle. Despite these challenges, she remains optimistic about her future in the sport. In the Grazia interview, she said, "I'll probably be retiring and hopefully proud of the career I've had in tennis." The young athlete also expressed excitement for other career opportunities beyond tennis.
Future prospects
Career in finance
Along with her retirement timeline, Raducanu has also hinted at a possible career in finance after her tennis days are over. The 23-year-old made the revelation after announcing a partnership with HSBC. She said, "If I wasn't a tennis player, I would definitely want to work in finance so I'm excited to learn more about the industry in the years to come."
Upcoming challenge
Wimbledon: Raducanu aims to fare well
As she gears up for Wimbledon, Raducanu is keen to defend the ranking points she earned at the 2025 Championships. This is crucial for her position in the WTA standings after a season marred by injury setbacks. In her opening match at Wimbledon, she will take on Croatia's Antonia Ruzic on Monday. Raducanu suffered a first-round exit at Wimbledon last year and is 2-3 at the grass-court Slam. Her only Major title came at the 2021 US Open.