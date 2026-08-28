Lord's Test, Day 2: England take 261-run lead versus Pakistan
What's the story
England's bowlers put on a stellar performance on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan at Lord's. The hosts, who resumed their innings on 248/9, managed to end up with 290. Josh Tongue (30 not out) and Gus Atkinson (45) helped England keep Pakistan at bay. This was followed by an aggressive bowling display from the English side that dismissed Pakistan for just 110 runs in under 38 overs. England are 81/3 at stumps and lead by 261 runs.
Bowling brilliance
Robinson, Archer shine for England
Ollie Robinson bowled 13 overs and picked 4/11. He clocked six maidens.
His first victim was Saud Shakeel (16) in the 23rd over, trapping him LBW. Robinson then trapped Mohammad Rizwan LBW as well with Pakistan getting reduced to 91/5.
Khurram Shahzad and opener Azan Awais were his next two victims.
Meanwhile, Jofra Archer dismissed Shan Masood (1) upfront and then got lower order batters Ali Usman and Mohammad Abbas.
Notably, Pakistan were a man down with Imam-ul-Haq being absent hurt.
Information
Summary of Pakistan's 110
Azan was the side's top run-scorer with 46 off 102 balls. He slammed 7 fours. Besides him, Saud Shakeel was the lone batter to surpass 10-plus runs (16). Babar Azam was the next best scorer with 8 runs. It was a collective failure from Pakistan's point of view for the 3rd time in this series.
Batting woes
England lose 3 wickets in their 2nd innings
After tea, England returned to bat but lost wickets at regular intervals.
Ben Duckett (1), Jordan Cox (11), and Joe Root (24) all fell within the first 17 overs of their innings.
This left England with three wickets down for just 81 runs before bad light brought an early end to play on Day 2.
Khurram Shahzad claimed 2/26 from 8 overs whereas Mohammad Ali managed 1/27 from six overs.
For England, Emilio Gay has scored 30*. Harry Brook is unscathed on 7.
Twitter Post
Day 2!
Taking control on Day Two 💪— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 28, 2026
We reach the close with a 261-run lead 🏏
Match Centre: https://t.co/Z9bsIoMyb6 pic.twitter.com/bzGQWwCwO7