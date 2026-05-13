England's Liam Dawson retires from First-Class cricket: Decoding his stats

Liam Dawson, the 36-year-old all-rounder from Hampshire, has announced his retirement from First-Class cricket with immediate effect. The decision comes after a stellar two-decade-long career in the sport. During his tenure, Dawson played four Test matches for the England cricket team and made over 200 appearances for his county. Here we look at his key career stats.

Career highlights County and international accolades Dawson was named the men's Player of the Year at the Professional Cricketers's Association awards in 2024. He also bagged Overall Domestic MVP and County Championship Player of the Year honors. After an eight-year hiatus, he made a comeback to England's Test side last summer. However, after a string of mediocre performances at the start of this season, Dawson has decided to retire from red-ball cricket.

Next steps Dawson to continue in white-ball formats Despite his retirement from First-Class cricket, Dawson will continue to play limited-overs formats for Hampshire and Manchester Originals in the Hundred. He may also extend his white-ball career with England after playing at the ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year. In his farewell message, Dawson said he was proud to have played over 200 games for Hampshire and thanked fans for their unwavering support.

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International career Test career overview Dawson made his Test debut on the 2016-17 tour of India, scoring an impressive 66 not out in his first innings. He was England's No. 1 spinner for a brief period during two Tests against South Africa but didn't play again until last year when he was recalled for the Old Trafford Test against India. Despite a disappointing comeback match, Dawson has been a regular in white-ball formats, winning a World Cup winner's medal with England in 2019 and as a traveling reserve in 2022.

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FC stats A look at his FC stats In 218 FC matches (351 innings), Dawson scored a total of 10,828 runs at an average of 34.48. He smashed 18 hundreds and 56 fifties with the best score of 171. With the ball, he managed 380 scalps from 284 innings at 32.31. He managed to claim 16 four-fers and 15 five-wicket hauls with the best of 7/51. In 4 Tests for England, he scored 110 runs at 22. With the ball, the left-arm spinner managed 8 wickets.