T20 World Cup 2026: Josh Tongue in England's provisional squad

England have announced their provisional squad for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup . Josh Tongue, who has been bolstering England's Test squad, received his first-ever T20I call-up, making him a notable inclusion in both the Sri Lanka series and the T20 World Cup. The same team, apart from Jofra Archer, who is continuing his rehab, will also compete in the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

Squad updates Jofra Archer to feature in T20 WC The provisional squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup also includes Jofra Archer, who is currently recovering from an injury sustained during the ongoing Ashes. However, he won't be playing in the impending Sri Lanka T20I series as part of his rehabilitation process. On the other hand, Jamie Smith has been left out of both ODI and T20I squads after last featuring in a T20I against West Indies in June.

Squad exclusions Liam Livingstone and Jordan Cox miss out Liam Livingstone, who was recently bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2026 auction, has been left out of England's provisional squad. Jordan Cox and Mark Wood have also missed out on a spot in the team. However, Test opener Zak Crawley is back in contention for ODIs after last playing this format in December 2023.

Team composition England's provisional squad for T20 World Cup 2026 England's provisional squad for T20 World Cup and T20I squad for Sri Lanka tour: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer* (T20 World Cup only), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse* (Sri Lanka tour only), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, and Luke Wood.