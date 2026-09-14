Aneurin Donald joins Jos Buttler as England's new T20I opener

Aneurin Donald, an explosive Derbyshire batter, will open alongside Buttler, with regular opener Phil Salt still recovering from a right quad injury.

Donald amassed 489 runs in 12 Vitality Blast appearances this season, recording four half-centuries and hitting a tournament-high 37 sixes.

In 112 T20s, the right-handed dasher has scored 2,454 runs at a staggering strike rate of 172.21. His tally includes 18 half-centuries.