Aneurin Donald joins Jos Buttler as England's new T20I opener
What's the story
Aneurin Donald is set to open with Jos Buttler for England against Sri Lanka at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. This was confirmed as England announced their XI for the opener of the three-match T20I series. While Harry Brook returns as England's white-ball captain, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, and Sonny Baker are the specialist seamers. Here are further details.
Profile
Who is Aneurin Donald?
Aneurin Donald, an explosive Derbyshire batter, will open alongside Buttler, with regular opener Phil Salt still recovering from a right quad injury.
Donald amassed 489 runs in 12 Vitality Blast appearances this season, recording four half-centuries and hitting a tournament-high 37 sixes.
In 112 T20s, the right-handed dasher has scored 2,454 runs at a staggering strike rate of 172.21. His tally includes 18 half-centuries.
Information
A look at England's XI
England's Playing XI for the Southampton T20I: Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Aneurin Donald, Harry Brook (captain), Tom Banton, Jordon Cox, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, and Adil Rashid.