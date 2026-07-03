What is England's record in Women's T20 World Cup finals?
What's the story
The England women's cricket team has secured a spot in the final of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Riding on fifties from Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight, the Three Lions defeated South Africa by 40 runs in the semi-final affair. England will now face arch-rivals Australia in the final, which will take place at the iconic Lord's on Sunday. On this note, we look at England's past record in WT20 WC finals.
Appearances
Fifth appearance in the final
The 2026 edition marks England's fifth appearance in the summit clash. Their four previous finals were recorded in 2009, 2012, 2014, and 2018. Australia are the only side to have qualified for more Women's T20 World Cup finals (8). Only two other teams have advanced to multiple finals in the prestigious event - New Zealand (3) and South Africa (2).
Triumphant
Title in inaugural edition
England clinched the inaugural edition in 2009, having beaten New Zealand by six wickets at Lord's. Hence, the upcoming summit clash would mark England's second WT20 WC final at the Mecca of Cricket. A jaw-dropping spell from Katherine Sciver-Brunt (3/6 from 4 overs) meant NZ were folded for 85 in the 2009 final. The Brits chased down the total with three overs to spare.
Losses
Defeats in next three finals
England lost each of their following three finals, which were all against Australia. Chasing 143 in the 2012 final in Colombo, the Brits (138/9) narrowly fell short. They suffered a thumping six-wicket defeat in 2014, having been folded for 105/8 in Mirpur. The 2018 final was also one-sided as England were all out for 105 in Australia's eight-wicket triumph in North Sound.
Information
England can join Australia
England would not want history to repeat itself in their fourth WT20 WC final against the Aussies. However, they have a chance to become just the second side with multiple WT20 WC titles. Australia have six titles under their belt, having lost a solitary WT20 WC final so far.