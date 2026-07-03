England will face Australia in the 2026 WT20 WC final (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

What is England's record in Women's T20 World Cup finals?

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:31 pm Jul 03, 202602:31 pm

What's the story

The England women's cricket team has secured a spot in the final of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Riding on fifties from Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight, the Three Lions defeated South Africa by 40 runs in the semi-final affair. England will now face arch-rivals Australia in the final, which will take place at the iconic Lord's on Sunday. On this note, we look at England's past record in WT20 WC finals.