England overcome South Africa, reach Women's T20 World Cup final

Upcoming clash

England set sights on title

With this victory, England have booked a date with six-time T20 world champions Australia in the final at Lord's on Sunday. The team will be hoping to lift the trophy for the first time since their inaugural win on home soil in 2009. This is a huge opportunity for Sciver-Brunt and her team as they look to make history by winning the trophy for the first time since 2009.