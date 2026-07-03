England overcome South Africa, reach Women's T20 World Cup final
What's the story
England's women's cricket team has made it to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final for the first time in eight years. The historic achievement came after a stunning 40-run win over South Africa at The Oval. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who returned from injury, was instrumental in the victory with an impressive innings of 75 runs off just 47 balls. England Women scored 169/5 in 20 overs. In response, SA-W managed 129/8 to lose by 40 runs.
Match highlights
England post a strong total after losing the toss
Sciver-Brunt's return was a game-changer for England as she formed a 133-run fourth-wicket partnership with Heather Knight, who scored 58 runs. The duo helped their team recover from a shaky start at 23/3 to post a competitive total of 169/5 after losing the toss and batting first. The pair mixed aggressive running with timely boundaries, both reaching half-centuries. Both players played sweeps and scoops effectively. Nonkululeko Mlaba dismissed both set batters in the 19th over.
Bowling brilliance
Bowlers put up a stellar performance
South Africa struggled in their chase, losing wickets regularly. Laura Wolvaardt scored 17 runs before being caught by Sophie Ecclestone off Linsey Smith's bowling. England's bowlers and fielders put up a stellar performance in the middle overs, putting South Africa on the back foot. Lauren Bell (2/28) and Charlie Dean (3/31) were particularly effective as they restricted the Proteas to 129/8. Tazmin Brits's departure soon after her half-century all but sealed South Africa's fate in this semi-final clash.
Upcoming clash
England set sights on title
With this victory, England have booked a date with six-time T20 world champions Australia in the final at Lord's on Sunday. The team will be hoping to lift the trophy for the first time since their inaugural win on home soil in 2009. This is a huge opportunity for Sciver-Brunt and her team as they look to make history by winning the trophy for the first time since 2009.
Record
Massive records for ENG-W
England have reached WT20 World Cup final for the 5th time. England are only behind AUS-W, who have made it to the final 8 times. England also recorded their 6th successive victory in the ongoing tournament. It's their longest winning streak in the coveted tournament. As per Cricbuzz, England Women have won all six T20Is they have played at The Oval, London.
Sciver-Brunt
19th fifty in Women's T20Is for Sciver-Brunt
Sciver-Brunt smashed 75 off 47 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six. She started the tournament well, scoring 46* and 48 before being injured. And now on her return, she scored quality runs. Sciver-Brunt now owns 3,129 runs from 140 WT20Is at 30.08. She clocked her 19th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 19 games versus SA-W, she owns 505 runs at 36.07 (50s: 4).
Information
6th batswoman with 900-plus runs in Women's T20 WC
Sciver-Brunt is now the 6th batswoman with 900-plus runs in Women's T20 World Cup. With this knock of 75, she has amassed 907 runs from 32 matches at 43.19. She clocked her 8th fifty and also surpassed 100 fours (105).
Knight
Knight slams her 10th fifty in Women's T20Is
Knight scored a 47-ball 58, slamming six fours and a six. She has amassed 657 runs from 34 Women's T20 World Cup games at 31.28. She recorded her 2nd fifty (100s: 1). Overall in WT20Is, she owns 2,654 runs from 144 matches (127 innings) at 27.93 (100s: 1, 50s: 10). Versus SA-W, she has 297 runs from 18 matches at 33 (50s: 1).
Record
Partnership record for the duo
Sciver-Brunt and Knight posted the third-highest partnership for England in the coveted tournament (any wicket). Highest partnerships for ENG-W in T20 World Cup (any wicket) 169* - Heather Knight & Nat Sciver-Brunt vs THA-W, Canberra, 2020 135 - Danni Wyatt-Hodge & Amy Jones vs SL-W, Edgbaston, 2026 133 - H Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG) vs SA, The Oval, 2026 SF*
Information
Summary of SA Women bowlers
Marizanne Kapp was superb upfront and bagged 1/16 from 4 overs. Shabnim Ismail was solid as well. She clocked 2/31 from 4 overs. Ayabonga Khaka managed 0/40 from 4 overs. Mlaba bowled well and clocked 2/25. Nadine de Klerk bowled 3 overs and managed 0/39. Chloe Tryon recorded 0/11 from 1 over.