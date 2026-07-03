Women's T20 WC: Half-centurions Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight floor SA
What's the story
England duo Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight shone for their side versus South Africa in a crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash. The match being held at Kennington Oval, London, saw England score 169/5 in 20 overs. England were reduced to 23/3 in the 4th over before this pair added 133 runs for the 4th wicket. Both players smashed half-centuries.
Knocks
Sciver-Brunt and Knight steady England's innings
South Africa dominated the powerplay as Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail tore through England's top order, leaving them reeling at 23/3. Sciver-Brunt and Knight then steadied the innings with a superb 133-run fourth-wicket partnership. The pair mixed aggressive running with timely boundaries, both reaching half-centuries. Both players played sweeps and scoops effectively. Nonkululeko Mlaba dismissed both set batters in the 19th over.
Sciver-Brunt
19th fifty in Women's T20Is for Sciver-Brunt
Sciver-Brunt smashed 75 off 47 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six. She started the tournament well, scoring 46* and 48 before being injured. And now on her return, she scored quality runs. Sciver-Brunt now owns 3,129 runs from 140 WT20Is at 30.08. She clocked her 19th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 19 games versus SA-W, she owns 505 runs at 36.07 (50s: 4).
Information
6th batswoman with 900-plus runs in Women's T20 WC
Sciver-Brunt is now the 6th batswoman with 900-plus runs in Women's T20 World Cup. With this knock of 75, she has amassed 907 runs from 32 matches at 43.19. She clocked her 8th fifty and also surpassed 100 fours (105).
Knight
Knight slams her 10th fifty in Women's T20Is
Knight scored a 47-ball 58, slamming six fours and a six. She has amassed 657 runs from 34 Women's T20 World Cup games at 31.28. She recorded her 2nd fifty (100s: 1). Overall in WT20Is, she owns 2,654 runs from 144 matches (127 innings) at 27.93 (100s: 1, 50s: 10). Versus SA-W, she has 297 runs from 18 matches at 33 (50s: 1).
Record
Partnership record for the duo
Sciver-Brunt and Knight posted the third-highest partnership for England in the coveted tournament (any wicket). Highest partnerships for ENG-W in T20 World Cup (any wicket) 169* - Heather Knight & Nat Sciver-Brunt vs THA-W, Canberra, 2020 135 - Danni Wyatt-Hodge & Amy Jones vs SL-W, Edgbaston, 2026 133 - H Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG) vs SA, The Oval, 2026 SF*