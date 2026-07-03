Women's T20 WC: Half-centurions Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight floor SA

Sciver-Brunt

19th fifty in Women's T20Is for Sciver-Brunt

Sciver-Brunt smashed 75 off 47 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six. She started the tournament well, scoring 46* and 48 before being injured. And now on her return, she scored quality runs. Sciver-Brunt now owns 3,129 runs from 140 WT20Is at 30.08. She clocked her 19th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 19 games versus SA-W, she owns 505 runs at 36.07 (50s: 4).