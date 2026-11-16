England end Spain's 43-match unbeaten run with 3-2 victory: Stats

Spain, however, weren't ready to give up without a fight.

Their comeback started when Elliot Anderson fouled Lamine Yamal inside the box and was sent off.

Mikel Oyarzabal converted the resulting penalty, giving Spain a lifeline.

Nico Williams then finished off a brilliant cross from Yamal with 15 minutes remaining to make it 3-2.

England suddenly found themselves defending desperately with 10 men as Spain sought an equalizer but held their nerve for a memorable victory.