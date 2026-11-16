England end Spain's 43-match unbeaten run with 3-2 victory: Stats
What's the story
England stunned world champions Spain with a thrilling 3-2 victory in Madrid, ending their 43-match unbeaten streak in competitive football. The match was part of the UEFA Nations League group stage. Harry Kane opened the scoring for England from the penalty spot just before half-time, taking his international tally to a record-extending 93 goals. Ezri Konsa doubled the lead shortly after halftime before Ben White scored off a Jude Bellingham assist in the 57th minute to make it 3-0.
Match dynamics
Spain fight back but can't find equalizer
Spain, however, weren't ready to give up without a fight.
Their comeback started when Elliot Anderson fouled Lamine Yamal inside the box and was sent off.
Mikel Oyarzabal converted the resulting penalty, giving Spain a lifeline.
Nico Williams then finished off a brilliant cross from Yamal with 15 minutes remaining to make it 3-2.
England suddenly found themselves defending desperately with 10 men as Spain sought an equalizer but held their nerve for a memorable victory.
Other matches
France beat Turkiye; Belgium humble Italy
In other UEFA Nations League matches, France beat Turkiye 2-1 in Bordeaux to finish top of Group A1.
An own goal by Emirhan Topcu shortly after half-time put France ahead before Eli Junior Kroupi scored on his debut for the national team.
Meanwhile, Belgium wrecked Italy's quarter-final hopes with a stunning 4-1 victory in Brussels.
Despite falling behind to Francesco Pio Esposito's volley, Maxim De Cuyper and Nathan Ngoy scored quickly to put Belgium ahead before Jeremy Doku added another goal.
Stats
Here are the match stats
England had 10 attempts with six shots on target. Spain managed nine shots on target from 20 attempts.
England's pass accuracy was 86% compared to their opponent's 88%. The Spanish team had 58% ball possession.
With his only strike in the game, Kane has raced to 93 goals across 127 outings for England. No other player has even 55 goals for the Brits.