Will Ben Stokes return for 2027 Ashes? Rob Key reacts
What's the story
England cricket's managing director Rob Key has said that the door is open for former captain Ben Stokes to come out of retirement and play in the home Ashes series against Australia next summer. Stokes had stepped down as England Test captain and announced his retirement from international cricket after a series defeat to New Zealand in June. here are further details.
Defeat streak
Stokes's Test retirement followed NZ series defeat
Stokes's retirement came after England lost the Test series against New Zealand 2-1.
This was preceded by a 4-1 Ashes defeat to Australia in the winter.
The 35-year-old had also missed selection for the second Test against New Zealand after breaching a midnight curfew while celebrating England's victory in the series opener.
Open door
Anything's possible with Ben: Key on Stokes's potential Ashes return
When asked about the possibility of Stokes returning for the Ashes series, Key said, "It would be a brilliant story if he does."
He added that while Stokes hasn't hinted at a comeback, he wouldn't be surprised if he did.
"Anything's possible with Ben," Key said, emphasizing his belief in Stokes's potential return to international cricket.
Leadership stance
Key responds to speculation about his future as MD
Despite facing criticism during a challenging summer for English Test cricket, Key has reiterated his commitment to stay in office.
He has overseen the sacking of a head coach and the retirement of a captain, among other challenges.
However, he remains optimistic about England's future in cricket.
"I'm optimistic about what we can do," he said when asked if he still had the desire to lead England cricket.
Statement
Stokes remains firm on Test retirement
Despite Key's speculation, Stokes had stated that he would stick to his decision even if team management approached him in the future.
Meanwhile, Stokes finished his Test career with 252 scalps from 122 matches at 31.03.
His tally includes 10 four-wicket hauls and six four-fers.
The veteran has also scored 7,273 runs in these games at an average of 34.46.
He hit 14 centuries and 37 fifties with the best score of 258.