1st T20I: No Jofra Archer in England XI against India
What's the story
England have announced their Playing XI for the 1st T20I of the five-match series against India. The match will be held at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, on July 1. Harry Brook will lead an experienced side that excludes Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue. As has been the norm, India are expected to announce their XI at the toss. Here are further details.
Squad
England's XI for 1st T20I
England XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, and Luke Wood. England will play a total of five T20Is and three ODIs against India between July 1 and 19. The series comes after India's recent 2-0 defeat in Ireland last week.
Record
A look at head-to-head record
Since their first encounter in 2007, India and England have clashed in 30 T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. Out of these, India have won 18 while England have prevailed on 12 occasions. Notably, the Indian team has won six of its last seven T20Is against the Brits. This includes a narrow seven-run win in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final. On English soil, the hosts have five wins and four defeats against the Indian side.
Information
England's return to T20Is; pitch report
England are gearing up for their maiden T20I assignment since their semi-final exit in this year's World Cup. The Riverside Ground is known for its balanced pitches. Seamers can expect some early movement, particularly if the weather is overcast.