1st T20I: No Jofra Archer in England XI against India

Record

A look at head-to-head record

Since their first encounter in 2007, India and England have clashed in 30 T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. Out of these, India have won 18 while England have prevailed on 12 occasions. Notably, the Indian team has won six of its last seven T20Is against the Brits. This includes a narrow seven-run win in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final. On English soil, the hosts have five wins and four defeats against the Indian side.