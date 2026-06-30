1st T20I Preview: England host India in Chester-Le-Street 

Match details

Pitch report and other details

The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is known for its balanced pitches. Seamers can expect some early movement, particularly if the weather is overcast. As the match progresses, batting conditions improve. Powerplay overs will be crucial for both teams, and spinners could get some grip in the middle overs of play. The match, which will get underway at 10:00pm IST, will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels and streamed on SonyLIV.