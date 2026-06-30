1st T20I Preview: England host India in Chester-Le-Street
What's the story
India and England are set to face off in a five-match T20I series, starting July 1. The teams are coming off recent disappointments: England's Test series loss to New Zealand and the sudden retirement of Ben Stokes, while India suffered a 0-2 T20I series whitewash against Ireland. Despite these setbacks, both sides are ready for the highly anticipated encounter. Here is the preview of the opener.
Match details
Pitch report and other details
The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is known for its balanced pitches. Seamers can expect some early movement, particularly if the weather is overcast. As the match progresses, batting conditions improve. Powerplay overs will be crucial for both teams, and spinners could get some grip in the middle overs of play. The match, which will get underway at 10:00pm IST, will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels and streamed on SonyLIV.
ENG vs IND
Can India bounce back?
Shreyas Iyer's maiden assignment as India's T20I skipper ended in a historic 0-2 series loss to Ireland. This was despite India having the availability of most of their players from the triumphant 2026 T20 World Cup campaign. The team was majorly let down by their batters. Meanwhile, England are gearing up for their maiden T20I assignment since their semi-final exit in this year's WC.
H2H
A look at head-to-head record
Coming to the head-to-head record between these two sides in T20Is, India have a significant lead over England (18-12). Notably, the Indian team has won six of its last seven T20Is against the Brits. This includes a narrow seven-run win in the 2026 T20 WC semi-final. On England soil, the hosts have five wins and four defeats against the Indian side.
Team dynamics
Predicted XIs of India and England
England Predicted XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson/Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue. India Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.
Stats
Here are the key performers
Both Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan hammered 560-plus runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, while striking at 180-plus. Having starred with 80-plus knocks in each of India's three knock-out games, Samson was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for the 2026 T20 World Cup. With 131 scalps at 19.58, Arshdeep Singh is India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Jos Buttler was on a roll in IPL 2026, scoring 526 runs with a strike rate of 152.46. Adil Rashid owns the fourth-most wickets in T20I history (163 at 23.24).
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