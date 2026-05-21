Jos Buttler completes 1,000 IPL runs for Gujarat Titans: Stats

Jos Buttler etched his name in history books of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . He became the 3rd player to surpass 1,000 IPL runs for the franchise. Buttler attained the mark in Match 66 of the IPL 2026 season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday. He scored an unbeaten 57 off 27 balls as Gujarat managed 229/4 in 20 overs.

Knock Buttler plays a fine hand for his side Buttler played a fine hand for his side. It was a sublime knock. He walked in when Gujarat were 125/1 in the 13th over. Buttler added a brisk 82-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Sai Sudharsan off just 36 balls. He scored 43 runs in this partnership. Buttler then added a 22-run stand alongside Washington Sundar, helping his team get to 229/4.

Runs Buttler joins Gill and Sudharsan Buttler hit 5 fours and 4 sixes in his knock of 57*. He now has 1,007 IPL runs for Gujarat from 28 matches at 47.95. He clocked his 9th fifty. Notably, he joined Shubman Gill (3,065) and Sudharsan (2,431) to become the 3rd player with 1,000-plus IPL runs for the franchise. 469 of his runs have come this season at 39.08 (50s: 4).

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