The series kicks off at Edgbaston on July 14 (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

England announce 16-man squad for ODI series against India: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:01 pm Jul 03, 202606:01 pm

What's the story

Team England has announced a 16-man squad for the upcoming three-match home series against India. Sussex all-rounder James Coles has received his first-ever ODI call-up, while fast bowlers Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer have also been included. This will be Archer's first ODI since November last year. Meanwhile, Tongue is also uncapped in ODIs. The series kicks off at Edgbaston on July 14 before heading to Cardiff (July 16) and concluding at Lord's (July 19).