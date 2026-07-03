England announce 16-man squad for ODI series against India: Details
What's the story
Team England has announced a 16-man squad for the upcoming three-match home series against India. Sussex all-rounder James Coles has received his first-ever ODI call-up, while fast bowlers Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer have also been included. This will be Archer's first ODI since November last year. Meanwhile, Tongue is also uncapped in ODIs. The series kicks off at Edgbaston on July 14 before heading to Cardiff (July 16) and concluding at Lord's (July 19).
Squad changes
Some changes in the squad
Along with Coles and Archer, pacers Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood have also been included in the squad. They return after missing the Sri Lanka tour earlier this year. Harry Brook will continue to lead the ODI side as their full-time white-ball captain. The rest of the core remains unchanged as England looks to prepare for next year's World Cup in South Africa.
Team composition
A look at England's full squad
England ODI squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, and Josh Tongue. The series holds high significance as England look to build up to next year's World Cup in South Africa. Notably, the Brits did not fare well in the last two ICC ODI events (2023 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy).
Prospect
Bethell set to open
Compared to the 15-man squad that toured Sri Lanka in January-February this year, four changes have been made. Archer, Atkinson, Mahmood, and Coles come into the squad, replacing Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Jamie Overton, and Luke Wood. With Crawley being dropped, Jacob Bethell is set to open the batting alongside Ben Duckett, as per ESPNcricinfo.