Uncapped spinner named in England's squad for Women's T20 WC

Surrey's 18-year-old left-arm spinner, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, has been selected for England's squad for the upcoming 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup , which will be played in June-July. Corteen-Coleman is one of the country's most promising young talents and has impressed with her performances in domestic cricket since she made her mark in domestic cricket as a 16-year-old. She took 11 wickets in nine matches during the last season of The Hundred at an impressive economy rate of 5.75.

Performance highlights Stellar form in domestic circuit Corteen-Coleman's stellar performances were key to Southern Brave's journey to the final. She also played a crucial role in South East Stars's run to the final of the Charlotte Edwards Cup in 2024. Continuing her form, she has taken 10 wickets in seven innings during this season's domestic one-dayers. Her inclusion will strengthen England's spin attack alongside Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, and Charlie Dean.

Team selection Nat Sciver-Brunt to lead the team The England and Wales Cricket Board announced a 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt. Charlie Dean will serve as her deputy. The squad also features Issy Wong and Lauren Filer, who will be making their T20 World Cup debuts. They complete the pace attack with Lauren Bell, Dani Gibson, Freya Kemp, and Sciver-Brunt.

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Squad changes Beaumont, Perrin miss out Tammy Beaumont, who had captained England in their last T20I, has been left out of the squad. Davina Perrin, despite an impressive run in The Hundred and domestic one-dayers, also misses out on selection. The same squad will represent England in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and India.

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Historical context Tough decisions for Edwards England has won the Women's T20 World Cup only once, in its inaugural edition. Charlotte Edwards, the team's head coach, admitted that it was "incredibly tough to get to these 15 names." She emphasized the strength of the player pool and how many talented players have put their hand up to be a part of this squad.

Captain's view Sciver-Brunt on leading England Nat Sciver-Brunt, who will lead the side for the first time in a T20 World Cup, said it was a huge honor. She highlighted how much winning in 2009 meant to players and Charlotte Edwards as captain. England selectors have also announced squads for the upcoming one-day series against New Zealand with uncapped duo Kira Chathli and Jodi Grewcock making their way into the squad.