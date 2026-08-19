Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue script this Test record against Pakistan
What's the story
England's pace duo of Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue made history on Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley, Leeds. The two bowlers took five-wicket hauls each, helping the hosts dismiss Pakistan for a mere 171. Robinson picked up 5/51 while Tongue bagged 5/46 in a stellar display of fast bowling. Here are the key stats.
Start
Sensational start to the series
Robinson made a sensational start to the series by dismissing Pakistan opener Azan Awais with the first ball of his spell.
He then trapped Shan Masood trying to drive, leaving Pakistan reeling at 6/2. The rain interrupted play for two hours after just 9.4 overs in the game.
After a cautious start from Abdullah Shafiq and Imam-ul-Haq, who added 91 runs for the third wicket, Pakistan's middle order crumbled.
Middle order
Pakistan's middle order crumbles
Imam was dismissed by Tongue after driving at a wide ball, while Robinson trapped Saud Shakeel in front.
In the very next over, Robinson dismissed Shafique, who scored a fighting half-century.
In the final minutes before the Tea break, Tongue dismissed stand-in captain Salman Agha and Ali Usman, exposing Pakistan's lower order.
Mohammad Rizwan, Khurram Shahzad, and Mohammad Abbas fell soon after.
Milestone
Historic fifers for Robinson and Tongue
The achievement is particularly special as Robinson and Tongue are the first English pace-bowling pair to take Test fifers in the same innings against Pakistan.
This is also only the 11th time that two England seamers have achieved this feat in a single innings, and the first since 1998.
It was also the fourth such instance against Pakistan, according to Cricbuzz.
Numbers
Notable numbers for the duo
Robinson earlier became the fourth bowler to take a wicket on the first ball of a Test in England.
The English seamer, playing his second Test since his return to the format this year, recorded his fifth fifer. He now has 88 wickets from 22 Tests at an average of 21.25.
Meanwhile, Tongue recorded his fourth Test five-wicket haul. He has raced to 62 wickets from 13 Tests at 28.01.