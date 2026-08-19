Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue script this Test record against Pakistan

Robinson made a sensational start to the series by dismissing Pakistan opener Azan Awais with the first ball of his spell.

He then trapped Shan Masood trying to drive, leaving Pakistan reeling at 6/2. The rain interrupted play for two hours after just 9.4 overs in the game.

After a cautious start from Abdullah Shafiq and Imam-ul-Haq, who added 91 runs for the third wicket, Pakistan's middle order crumbled.