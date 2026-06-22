England docked WTC points after Oval Test defeat: Here's why
What's the story
England have been penalized for maintaining a slow over-rate during their second Test against New Zealand at The Oval. Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after England were found to be 12 overs short of the target, even after considering time allowances. England, who were also docked 12 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points, lost the Oval Test by 253 runs.
Penalty details
Penalty details
According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate violations, players are fined 5% of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time. The maximum penalty is capped at 50% of the match fee. In addition to this, under Article 16.11.2 of ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a team is penalized one point for every over short.
Acceptance
Joe Root accepts charge
Joe Root, who stood in for Ben Stokes, has accepted the penalty for the slow over-rate offense. He pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, thereby avoiding a formal hearing. The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Nitin Menon, third umpire Rod Tucker, and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd.
WTC
Impact on WTC standings
England remain seventh in the 2025-27 WTC standings despite the defeat. They have won only four of their 12 games this cycle, losing seven. England currently have 38 points, and their points percentage (PCT) has dropped to 34.72. Pakistan and West Indies occupy the last two slots in the nine-team table. As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned.