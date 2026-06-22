England docked WTC points after Oval Test defeat: Here's why

Penalty details

Penalty details

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate violations, players are fined 5% of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time. The maximum penalty is capped at 50% of the match fee. In addition to this, under Article 16.11.2 of ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a team is penalized one point for every over short.