WTC 2025-27: NZ tied with SL despite win at Oval
What's the story
New Zealand have consolidated their fourth spot in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points after defeating England by 253 runs in the 2nd Test at The Oval in London. The Kiwis bounced back after losing the series opener at Lord's. With this win, New Zealand have leveled the series 1-1 and are now tied with SL in the WTC standings.
Match highlights
A look at updated standings
New Zealand's defeat in the first Test of the three-match series saw them drop to fourth spot in the WTC 2025-27 standings. The Kiwis, who were previously second, now have three wins in five games (Drawn: 1). They have a points percentage (PCT) of 66.67. And England remain seventh in the standings despite the defeat. They have won only four of their 12 games this cycle, losing seven (PCT: 34.72).
Others
What about other sides?
Australia currently top the WTC 2025-27 standings with a PCT of 87.50, with South Africa (75%) and Sri Lanka (66.67%) following them. New Zealand (66.67%) and Bangladesh (58.33%) are in fourth and fifth place, respectively. India are just behind England in sixth place with a PCT of 48.15. Pakistan and West Indies are eighth and ninth, respectively, with PCTs of 8.33 and 4.17.
Points table
WTC points system explained
As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top two sides in the standings qualify for the final.