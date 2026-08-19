'England should beat poor Pakistan 3-0,' says Stuart Broad
What's the story
Former England cricketer Stuart Broad has predicted a strong performance from his country in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan. The first match of the three-match series started today at Headingley. Broad's prediction comes as Pakistan arrived without their captain Babar Azam, who was injured during a warm-up match at Beckenham and has been ruled out of the opening Test.
Squad comparison
Broad not convinced about Pakistan's overall quality
Broad analyzed the strength of both teams ahead of the series.
He noted that Pakistan have recalled Mohammad Abbas, a 36-year-old fast bowler with over 300 County Championship wickets under his belt.
However, despite this addition, Broad wasn't convinced about Pakistan's overall quality.
"Yes, they've still got Babar Azam. They've got Mohammad Abbas, who's come back into the side, who's 36. But they are a poor side," he said on the For The Love Of Cricket podcast.
Victory forecast
England should win all 3 Tests comfortably: Broad
Broad is confident that England will win all three Tests comfortably.
His confidence stems from England's recent competitive edge in bilateral contests against Pakistan.
"You would imagine, and you would think that England should win 3-0 and pretty comfortably," Broad opined, hinting at a possible whitewash in favor of the home team.
Performance review
England and Pakistan's Test form
England's recent form has been patchy, losing seven of their last nine Tests.
Sitting seventh in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), they haven't won a Test series since December 2024.
Meanwhile, Pakistan are eighth in the same standings and haven't won a Test series since late 2024 either. However, they did manage to draw their last Test series against West Indies 1-1 in the Caribbean.
Tour statistics
Pakistan's Test record in England
Notably, Pakistan haven't won a Test tour to England since 1996, a drought that has lasted three decades.
The last time England toured Pakistan in 2024, the hosts won the series 2-1.
However, with Joe Root returning as captain and Jordan Cox taking up the number three batting role with just one Test cap under his belt, England will be hoping to turn their fortunes around at home.