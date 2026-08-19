'England should beat poor Pakistan 3-0,' says Stuart Broad

Broad analyzed the strength of both teams ahead of the series.

He noted that Pakistan have recalled Mohammad Abbas, a 36-year-old fast bowler with over 300 County Championship wickets under his belt.

However, despite this addition, Broad wasn't convinced about Pakistan's overall quality.

"Yes, they've still got Babar Azam. They've got Mohammad Abbas, who's come back into the side, who's 36. But they are a poor side," he said on the For The Love Of Cricket podcast.