Jofra Archer shone for England against New Zealand

Jofra Archer claims his maiden four-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:56 am Jun 29, 202612:56 am

What's the story

Jofra Archer shone for England against New Zealand in the third Test at Trent Bridge. Archer, who took two wickets on Day 3 in the 3rd innings, claimed two more on Day 4 as New Zealand scored 288/9d. Archer bowled 20 overs and managed 4/53 (4 maidens). England were set a target of 373 and are 103/4 at stumps. Archer bowled his heart out and was England's best bowler.