Jofra Archer claims his maiden four-wicket haul in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Jofra Archer shone for England against New Zealand in the third Test at Trent Bridge. Archer, who took two wickets on Day 3 in the 3rd innings, claimed two more on Day 4 as New Zealand scored 288/9d. Archer bowled 20 overs and managed 4/53 (4 maidens). England were set a target of 373 and are 103/4 at stumps. Archer bowled his heart out and was England's best bowler.
Match dynamics
Archer makes his presence felt
On Day 3, Archer's late surge saw him dismiss New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway on a wearing Nottingham pitch. By stumps, the visitors were three down with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell at the crease. On Day 4, Archer dismissed Tom Blundell and Nathan Smith to reduce New Zealand to 206/7. However, Mitchell's gritty knock of 100* helped the Kiwis get to 288/9d.
Numbers
Archer completes 50 wickets on home soil
Archer finished the match with six wickets. In the 1st innings, he claimed 2/75 from 19.5 overs. He has raced to 71 wickets from 20 matches at 28.97. As per ESPNcricinfo, Archer now owns 13 wickets from 4 matches versus New Zealand at 35.38. Meanwhile, Archer has completed 50 wickets on home soil. He averages 26.3 from 12 matches. His remaining 21 scalps have come in away games.