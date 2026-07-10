What is England's record in Southampton in T20Is? 

Struggles

Struggles in recent games

England's recent record at The Rose has been far from impressive. They have lost four of their last six T20Is at this venue, a streak that started in September 2020. However, the hosts posted a massive 248/3 in their last T20I here, against West Indies in June 2025. This is the joint-highest T20I score at this venue. Overall, England have two 200-plus totals at this ground. Their lowest score here is 101/10 against South Africa in 2022.