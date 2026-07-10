What is England's record in Southampton in T20Is?
What's the story
Team India is gearing up for the fifth and final T20I against England, hoping to avoid a 4-0 series defeat. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host the match on Saturday. Captain Shreyas Iyer is still searching for his first win as captain after a tough run with inconsistent batting and trouble against pace bowling. Meanwhile, England have been dominant across all departments in the ongoing series. Here we look at their past T20I record in Southampton.
Stats
7 wins and six losses
As per ESPNcricinfo, England have played 13 T20Is at The Rose since 2005, winning seven of them (losing six). Only one of these outings has been against Team India, in 2022. Hardik Pandya scored 51 before taking four wickets as India posted 198/8 and later won by a massive 50 runs. The Men in Blue have not played any other T20I at this venue.
Struggles
Struggles in recent games
England's recent record at The Rose has been far from impressive. They have lost four of their last six T20Is at this venue, a streak that started in September 2020. However, the hosts posted a massive 248/3 in their last T20I here, against West Indies in June 2025. This is the joint-highest T20I score at this venue. Overall, England have two 200-plus totals at this ground. Their lowest score here is 101/10 against South Africa in 2022.
H2H
Here's the overall head-to-head record
Coming to the overall head-to-head record between these two sides in T20Is, India still have a lead over England (18-15). One of their games, the opener of the ongoing series, got abandoned due to rain. On England soil, the hosts have eight wins and four defeats against the Indian side. The ongoing series marked India's first T20I series loss against the Brits (multiple matches).