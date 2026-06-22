England unbeaten at Trent Bridge since 2018 (Tests): Stats

Record

England's record at Trent Bridge

As per ESPNcricinfo, England have played 66 Tests at Trent Bridge since 1899. They have won 25, lost 18, and drawn 23. Against New Zealand, the hosts have won seven of their 10 Tests on this ground. Their only defeat came in 1986. Australia are the only side to have won over four Tests against England at Trend Bridge (7).