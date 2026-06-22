England unbeaten at Trent Bridge since 2018 (Tests): Stats
What's the story
After losing the opener, New Zealand leveled the three-match Test series after beating England at The Oval. The iconic Trent Bridge in Nottingham will now host the series decider from June 25. With Ben Stokes returning at the helm, England will aim to make the most of their happy hunting ground. Notably, England haven't lost a Test at Trent Bridge in nearly eight years.
Record
England's record at Trent Bridge
As per ESPNcricinfo, England have played 66 Tests at Trent Bridge since 1899. They have won 25, lost 18, and drawn 23. Against New Zealand, the hosts have won seven of their 10 Tests on this ground. Their only defeat came in 1986. Australia are the only side to have won over four Tests against England at Trend Bridge (7).
Information
Unbeaten in last three Tests
As mentioned, England haven't lost a Test at the Nottingham venue in nearly six years. Their last defeat came against India in August 2018. In 2021, they drew against India before beating New Zealand (2022), West Indies (2024), and Zimbabwe (2025).
Performers
A look at star performers
Joe Root has an incredible Test record at Trent Bridge. He owns 956 runs from nine games at an average of 68.28, including 5 tons and 2 half-centuries. Root is only behind Michael Atherton (1,083) in terms of Test runs here. James Anderson leads the wicket tally at Trent Bridge (73 at 19.23). Stokes also has 20 wickets from seven Tests here.