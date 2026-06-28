Ben Stokes announces his retirement from international cricket: Details here
What's the story
England Test captain Ben Stokes has made a stunning announcement to end his international career. He will retire after the conclusion of the ongoing third Test against New Zealand in Nottingham. Stokes is one of the finest all-rounders to ever play for England. A statement was released by the England Cricket Board on Sunday confirming his intention to end a 15-year international career.
Twitter Post
Retirement!
Ben, for 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 - thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fld0wFJpxl— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2026
Ben
Stokes bowls his heart out on Day 4
As per reports, Stokes informed the England squad about his decision before the start of play on Sunday (June 28). Interestingly, with the first delivery after news of his retirement was made public, Stokes claimed a wicket. He dismissed Zak Foulkes to reduce New Zealand to 224/8 on Day 4. At lunch, NZ are 234/8 with Stokes claiming 2/49 from 25 overs (5 maidens).
Words
CB Chair Richard Thompson pays tribute to Stokes
ECB Chair Richard Thompson paid tribute to Stokes. "His performances under pressure, his relentless competitiveness and his ability to produce the extraordinary when it matters most have given me and millions of other fans memories that will endure forever," Thompson said. He also praised Stokes for inspiring many youngsters to take up cricket with positivity and belief.
Gould
ECB Chief Executive Officer praises Stokes
Richard Gould, the ECB Chief Executive Officer, also praised Stokes, saying he made an immeasurable contribution not just through his exceptional skill as one of the world's finest all-rounders but also through his commitment, resilience and passion. "His influence has extended far beyond statistics - inspiring teammates, supporters and young cricketers around the world through his leadership and unwavering desire to win," Gould added.
Dressing room
Stokes addresses players in the dressing room
As per BBC Sport, an emotional Stokes addressed the players in the dressing room on Sunday. Stokes said: "The reasons can wait, why, but I've had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand and I've got one more trip to do." "The only thing that I ask, please, is can everyone do the same."
ENG vs NZ
'We've got a lot of hard work to do'
Stokes also said England have a lot of work to do in the ongoing match against the Kiwis. "We've got a lot of hard work to do and the only thing I want is to be able to walk off that field, regardless of the result, knowing that I've had this group give everything for the last two days," he added.
Information
Now it's time to go to work, says Stokes
"That's the only thing I want, for everyone to give it not only for me, selfishly, but also for this team. I've got the emotional side out of it. Now it's time to go to work. Please, everyone else come with me," he said.