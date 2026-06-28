Ben Stokes announces his retirement from international cricket: Details here

Dressing room

Stokes addresses players in the dressing room

As per BBC Sport, an emotional Stokes addressed the players in the dressing room on Sunday. Stokes said: "The reasons can wait, why, but I've had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand and I've got one more trip to do." "The only thing that I ask, please, is can everyone do the same."