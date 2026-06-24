The series stands at 1-1 (Image source: X/@cricketcomau)

These player battles can headline England-New Zealand 3rd Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:18 pm Jun 24, 202603:18 pm

What's the story

The third and final Test match between England and New Zealand will be played at Trent Bridge from Thursday. The series is currently tied at 1-1 after England's loss in the second Test at the Oval by 253 runs. Ben Stokes will return to lead the English side after missing out on the second Test due to disciplinary reasons. Meanwhile, here we look at the player battles that can headline the upcoming contest.