England vs New Zealand: What's the head-to-head record in Tests?

England and New Zealand are set to lock horns in a three-match Test series, starting June 4. The first match of the series will be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, which is hosting its 150th Test match. This is a historic moment as it becomes the first-ever ground to reach this milestone. England are coming off a disappointing Ashes campaign, while New Zealand recently thrashed Ireland in a one-off Test. Here's the head-to-head record.

Historical context A look at the head-to-head record England and New Zealand have faced each other in 115 Tests so far, with the former leading 54-14. Notably, 47 matches have ended in a draw. At home, England have beaten the Kiwis in 33 of the 59 games. According to ESPNcricinfo, England also lead at Lord's with a 9-1 record against NZ in Tests. The last time NZ won a Test series in England was back in 2021.

Information England's dominance over NZ As per ESPNcricinfo, England beat New Zealand in six of their last eight head-to-head clashes in Tests. The two defeats came in New Zealand. Notably, England have won their last three Tests against the Kiwis at home.

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Runs Root, Williamson among highest run-scorers Joe Root holds the record for scoring the most runs in England-NZ Test matches. Across 21 Tests against the Kiwis, he has hammered 1,921 runs at an average of 53.47. His tally includes six tons and a best score of 226. Among active players, Kane Williamson follows Root with 1,390 runs from 19 Tests against England at an average of 42.12. He owns five tons.

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