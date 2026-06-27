Smith, O'Rourke and Foulkes dismantle England in Nottingham Test: Stats

Match dynamics

England lost 8 wickets for 131 runs

The day started on a disappointing note for England as Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, and Jamie Smith were all dismissed within the first six overs. A brief resistance came from Harry Brook and Ben Stokes who added 56 runs for the fourth wicket. However, New Zealand's concussion substitute Zak Foulkes dismissed both men in quick succession. Brook was England's last hope of surpassing New Zealand's total but they lost their final three wickets for just four runs.