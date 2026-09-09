England vs Pakistan, Edgbaston Test: Key player matchups
What's the story
The third and final Test between England and Pakistan will begin on September 9 at Edgbaston. England lead the series 2-0 after winning the first Test by an innings and 103 runs at Headingley, and the second by a massive 194 runs at Lord's. As Pakistan look to salvage some pride, several riveting player matchups will take center stage.
#1
Babar Azam vs Jofra Archer
Pakistan captain Babar Azam struggled at Lord's after missing the first Test due to injury.
He looked rusty, especially in the second innings, where Jofra Archer stunned him with a searing bouncer.
While Babar remains the nucleus of Pakistan's batting line-up, he will also have the pressure of the off-field controversies.
Meanwhile, Archer will be confident of repeating that success.
#2
Azan Awais vs Ollie Robinson
Opener Azan Awais was Pakistan's best batter in the first innings at Lord's. He made 46 off 102 balls (7 fours) in testing conditions.
However, Awais fell prey to seamer Ollie Robinson in both innings.
Notably, Robinson also dismissed Awais on the very first ball of the series, at Headingley.
This battle will have the spotlight at Edgbaston too.
#3
Joe Root vs Mohammad Abbas
England captain Joe Root has enjoyed batting at Edgbaston and is the top run-scorer here. From 10 matches (18 innings), he has amassed 948 runs at an average of 63.20, as per Cricinfo.
However, he will be wary of Mohammad Abbas, who took nine wickets at Lord's, including a second-innings fifer.
In the first innings, Abbas had trapped Root in front.